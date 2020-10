Additionally, season 3 is set to introduce another new superhero, Soldier Boy, played by Jensen Ackles . He's a character pulled right from the comics, is supposedly the original super in the world of The Boys, who heads up his own team. Kripke alluded to Soldier Boy in his EW cover story, suggesting that this old timey superhero from the "good ol' days" would help the series explore the incredibly flawed idea that America has a supposedly "great" time to go back to. It sure feels like season 2's "I can do whatever I want" scene was setting up Homelander to go rogue... and maybe find a new group of supes to work with. And we've seen how easily Homelander falls in with the wrong crowd thanks to Stormfront. With Soldier Boy coming into the mix, we could see some new leadership in the Seven, or, perhaps more interestingly, a new supe team in the murky mix. Things can only going to get more intense from here.