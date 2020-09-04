What You Actually Need To Remember From The Boys Season 1

And on top of that, Queen Maeve was starting to crumble in season 1. While she wasn't about to blow up her place in the Seven quite as readily as Starlight, she is suffering from extreme burnout. She's completely disillusioned by her life, and every day grows to resent Homelander more and more having been forced into a public relationship with him — all while keeping her actual love, a former ex-girlfriend, very quiet. On top of that, Maeve forced allegiance to Homelander turned to trauma when he forced her to allow an entire plane of innocent people crash into the ocean in order to save his own hide. The moment in which she begs Homelander to at least save a young mother and her daughter, only to be strong-armed into letting them die too haunts her.