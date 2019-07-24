Supergirl. Jessica Jones. Luke Cage. Heck, even Heroes. Superheroes of all varieties have stormed TV – but they've never resembled the craven, hedonistic crew seen in the wild new Amazon Prime show, The Boys.
The Boys, out July 25, is a high-octane thought experiment. What if superheroes were so powerful that, well, they did whatever they wanted? You think it, these heroic celebrities have gotten away with it. Essentially: The superheroes in The Boys are the bad guys, and only a rag-tag international task force called the Boys can take them down.
Like most superhero fare, The Boys has origins in a comic book. The 72-comic series is a critique of the very Marvel-laden universe we live in. Here's who stars as the craven "heroes," and whom their character is probably based on.