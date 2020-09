First off, let's back up from the moment we see Cindy hitchhiking to the sounds of a woman singing "thank you for being a friend" to where this little journey began. Using information stolen from Stormfront, Frenchie (Tomer Kapon), Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara), and Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso) find themselves at a Vought facility that is teeming with supes. But, it’s really more of a mental facility than it is Charles Xavier's school for gifted youngsters . We quickly learn that the people here aren’t detained, not admitted, and that some of their powers might be too deadly (or, uh, weird, like Love Sausage , whose superpower is having a very stretchy, strong penis) for the outside world. Lamplighter explains that they’re all test subjects, as Vought is trying to stabilize Compound V , but for the most part it’s not working.