Swaddle Yourself In These Soft & Cozy Prime Day Deals

It’s the year of cozy. Whether it’s a sherpa-lined jacket, fleece-y sweatpants, or slippers that rival a Pomeranian in fuzziness, all we want to wear while being stuck at home are the softest pieces that money can buy. And luckily, thanks to Prime-Day discounts that are dropping over the next 48 hours on Amazon, that money will be able to buy a lot more cozy mileage than usual.
While browsing Prime Day for deals on everything from dresses to leggings and sneakers, we devoted a tab to finds of a snuggly nature across all categories — you know, so that you can swaddle yourself in cozy from head to toe while also bagging a bargain. If you’re looking to turn your wardrobe into a cloud of cotton comfort this fall and winter (and you don’t want to spend every penny doing so), then click ahead to find our best (and softest) Prime-Day deal picks.
