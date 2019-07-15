We've long been done with arguing the polarizing point of whether leggings are, or are not, pants. Regardless of which side you've staunchly chosen, the athleisure bottoms have become an acceptable wardrobe option (just, please, don't try to wear a printed LuLaroe pair to a wedding).
While legging get-ups in general are an acceptable sight, it's black leggings that really put the athleisure look on the map. They're a model (and celebrity) off-duty staple, a "lazy girl" alternative that look a tad more dressed up than sweatpants, and they've proven themselves to pair well with just about everything — and they're even a good choice to work out in (who'da thunk it?). All that to say, black leggings are a wardrobe staple to lean into, especially now that you can find a few pairs marked down for Amazon's Prime Day event.
Ahead, we've scoured the Prime Day deals list for the best pairs of black leggings on sale for the next two days. And in case our word isn't enough, take a peek at what Amazon reviewers are saying themselves. For those still on the fence about taking the fitness pants show on the road, these cheap finds will make a convert out of you yet.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.