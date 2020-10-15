This year has been a wild ride and your Halloween plans are probably looking different than usual. But, that does not mean that you cannot still wear a Star Wars Halloween costume, if you so choose. Maybe you want to wear a Vice Admiral Holdo (Laura Dern) wig in your own home. Maybe you want to look like Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher) on your daily "I gotta get outta the house now" walk on October 31. Maybe you want to cozy up Baby Yoda style with your own cup of soap/tea. It's 2020, no one is allowed to judge.
Click through to check out five Star Wars costumes you can easily throw together this Halloween no matter what you're doing. You might not be going to a huge party, but is there really a wrong time to put Princess Leia buns on the side of your head?
Halloween is a time for frights, costumes, and fun, but this year is a little different. You can still do all of those things, but please make sure to practice proper social distancing measures, avoid large gatherings, and remember every costume is best paired with a mask. Refinery29 is your one-stop Halloween shop when it comes to ways to celebrate safely. Enjoy!