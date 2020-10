This year has been a wild ride and your Halloween plans are probably looking different than usual. But, that does not mean that you cannot still wear a Star Wars Halloween costume , if you so choose. Maybe you want to wear a Vice Admiral Holdo (Laura Dern) wig in your own home. Maybe you want to look like Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher) on your daily "I gotta get outta the house now" walk on October 31. Maybe you want to cozy up Baby Yoda style with your own cup of soap/tea . It's 2020, no one is allowed to judge.