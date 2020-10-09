Tory Lanez Charged With Felony Assault In Suspected Megan Thee Stallion Shooting

Canadian rapper Tory Lanez has been arrested and charged for October 8 for felony assault, according to Los Angeles prosecutors. It's being reported that the victim, referred to as "Megan P," is Megan Pete, aka "WAP" rapper Megan Thee Stallion.
Lanez, née Daystar Peterson, was charged with one felony count each of assault with a semiautomatic firearm — personal use of a firearm — and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. "The defendant also faces a gun allegation and that he personally inflicted great bodily injury,” read a statement from the Los Angeles district attorney’s office. If found guilty, Lanez faces a possible maximum sentence of nearly 23 years in prison.
The statement said that the then-27-year-old Lanez was riding in a SUV in Hollywood Hills on July 12 when he got into an argument with a 25-year-old woman. He's accused of shooting at her feet and wounding her when she tried to leave the car. The events line up with the incident that transpired between Megan Thee Stallion and Lanez. The "Say It" rapper was arrested the night of the shooting but released after posting bail.
When it was first revealed that Megan Thee Stallion was injured, she kept the details to herself, and later posted photos of her injured foot on Instagram but quickly deleted them. But in August, she posted a video to Instagram claiming it was Lanez. “Tory shot me,” she said. “You shot me, and you got your publicist and your people to [talk to] these blogs, lying and shit. Stop lying!”
A few individuals on social media said she wasn't telling the truth, and in Septemeber, Lanez released a long, defensive 17-track album released last month in which he denied the accusations.
Prosecutors are recommending that Lanez's bail be set at $1.1 million during his court arraignment, which is scheduled for October 13.
Refinery29 reached out to Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion for comment.