Tory Lanez Charged With Felony Assault In Suspected Megan Thee Stallion Shooting

The statement said that the then-27-year-old Lanez was riding in a SUV in Hollywood Hills on July 12 when he got into an argument with a 25-year-old woman. He's accused of shooting at her feet and wounding her when she tried to leave the car. The events line up with the incident that transpired between Megan Thee Stallion and Lanez. The "Say It" rapper was arrested the night of the shooting but released after posting bail.