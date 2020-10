Megan Thee Stallion Wants To Give You $10,000

Today, Megan revealed across her social media platforms that she will be giving away scholarships to two lucky fans in partnership with Amazon’s global hip hop brand. The “Don’t Stop” scholarships, set at $10,000 each and named after her sexy and empowering new single , are specifically for the support women of color who are university students at any level (associate’s, bachelor’s, or higher courses of study) studying any subject. All they have to do is share a personal essay about their university experience as well as what they intend to do with their degree after graduation.