His racist blaming of China as the reason why American workers are hurting flies in the face of the fact that the GOP has dragged their feet on swift, generous aid in a time when over 25 million Americans remain unemployed . In mid-May, when the House passed the Heroes Act, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was still maintaining that there was no need for another stimulus . While House Democrats have called to reinstate the $600/week unemployment boost that expired at the end of July, Senate Republicans have balked at the idea, insisting that an unemployment benefit that pays laid-off workers as if they were making $15/hour for a 40-hour workweek would make them lazy and give them no incentive to work again . The White House has created a temporary stopgap through an executive order, but it provides just $300/week.