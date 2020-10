The Electoral College Is Racist — & That’s Exactly Why It Still Exists

The Electoral College is one of those American institutions that most people in the country know exists, some people have a basic understanding of, but few actually know its origins — or could defend its continued existence. It's something that is only ever really thought about once every four years, and yet is arguably the most important part of our current voting process, and responsible for the fact that two of the presidential elections in the last 20 years — in 2000 and 2016 — were won by the candidates with far fewer votes . Because, while the popular vote captures the will of the people, it's the Electoral College is actually the ultimate decider of who wins the presidency.