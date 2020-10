Emily In Paris & Her Weird Hats Are Dividing The Internet

So much of the show is unrealistic and over-the-top, and not just the fact that Emily — using just a few punny captions — can instantly grow into an Instagram influencer and is somehow a marketing genius. From the egregiously overblown French stereotypes (as a French person myself, I can vouch) to the fact that someone on Emily's salary can afford her designer wardrobe (makes sense, give the costume designer is SATC's Patricia Field), all the way down to Emily's weird obsession with funky hats and crop tops , let's just say that there's a lot to criticize . We have officially entered some weird time machine and landed in a croissant-filled version of Gossip Girl, basic edition.