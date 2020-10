Lawmakers have been debating the next stimulus package since July, when important provisions of the CARES Act, like the $600/week unemployment boost, were about to expire. That deadline came and went, and for months, Democrats and Republicans have been unable to agree on a proposal. Democrats originally wanted a bill that would provide over $3 trillion in aid — the Heroes Act, which passed the House in May, budgeted $3.4 trillion for Americans. Senate Republicans have countered with far skimpier proposals, including one that only provides $650 billion in aid. Last Thursday, the House passed a sparse version of the original Heroes act that would cost $2.2 trillion, but Senate Republicans have indicated that they will not vote on it. On Friday, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi indicated hope that they were closer to reaching a deal on the stimulus in light of the president’s COVID-19 diagnosis. Now, it appears that those talks have been shut down by Trump himself.