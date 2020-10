As we hit the halfway point of Bly Manor, it's clear that there are plenty more ghosts than we first thought when we entered the looming stately home. We've seen the creeping creatures wandering around like the plague doctor and the white robed lady, as well as Peter Quint (Oliver Jackson-Cohen) . But after episode 4, there are a lot more culprits that might be leaving those mysterious footprints. Aside from the obvious ghosts, it could be Quint, who we know can possess Miles and killed Ms. Grose. Speaking of which, it could be the housekeeper who keeps messing up the hallways. That would add an extremely tragic layer to her constantly having to clean up the footsteps if it's she who's leaving them as a newly created ghost. She's a likely suspect as she can't control when, where, and how she traverses the grounds. There's also the bleak spirit that we saw kill Peter. We knew that Flora was really scared of the woman in white, but now we know why: She killed their family friend and condemned him to a life of haunting the very place he was hoping to escape with Ms. Jessel. Could she be the one leaving the muddy footsteps?