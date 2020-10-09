Refresh My Memory — How Much Did The Haunting Of Bly Manor Change Turn Of The Screw?

The ending of Turn is a bit more morose, if you can believe it. The unnamed governess and Mrs. Grose see Flora by the lake, and the governess sees the ghost of Miss Jessel beside the youngest Wingrave. The others claim not to see her, so the governess gets hysterical. This is a main plot point of Turn — you’re not entirely sure if a lot of what happens is in the governess’ head, or if she’s seeing the truth and everyone else is just gaslighting her. Mrs. Grose says Flora is sick and they both leave Bly in order for Flora to see her uncle. Alone at the house, the governess and Miles are eating dinner when the governess spots the ghost of Peter Quint. As soon as Miles turns his head, he screams and dies in her arms. And yes, that’s literally it. Period, the end.