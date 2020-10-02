Time is running out again. Starting October 12th, Congress goes into recess until after the election. Many important CARES Act provisions expire on January 1st, 2021, including Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) — which expanded unemployment benefits to those who weren’t eligible through regular state unemployment, such as self-employed people — and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC), which extended unemployment benefits for those who had already exhausted the maximum amount of unemployment benefits.

