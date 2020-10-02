Jokes at someone else's expense are always morally questionable, especially someone who has contracted a potentially dangerous virus in the middle of a pandemic. But we should start to look at memes as more than jokes. Think back to the times you've learned of something happening in the news because you saw a meme first. Think about the times you showed your mom a meme she didn't get, and you realized how complex memes really are and how much prior knowledge it takes to understand them. So yes, people are making memes about Trump contracting COVID, but as always, they're more than just jokes.