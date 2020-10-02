this is literally the moment everyone on earth has waited for since march— colleen (@Coll3enG) October 2, 2020
Black Twitter, Insomnia Twitter, Europe Twitter, Night Shift Twitter, and West Coast Twitter are coming together like Voltron.— Harrison Lee (@HarrisonCLee) October 2, 2020
lmao can you imagine what it’s gonna be like for people who are going to *wake up* to this news jfc— Internet Person™⭐️ (@TimHerrera) October 2, 2020
So today we learn exactly what time everyone on here first picks up their phone in the morning— Celeste Ng (@pronounced_ing) October 2, 2020
of all days i chose yesterday to have a little chamomile tea and read on earth we’re briefly gorgeous in bed until falling asleep at 11:30— giabuchi lastrassi (@jaboukie) October 2, 2020
no, this is not a satanic cult cursing Trump and the first lady lmfao. this is a copypasta in Amharic, the official language of Ethiopia. people pair spooky passages (often religious text) with cursed images to troll in the replies, the way stans use fancams to derail threads. https://t.co/uzcXDh5sqf pic.twitter.com/ZpRwiyYuHm— morgoblin sung (@morgan_sung) October 2, 2020
i got the cnn notification and saw the opportunity ##donald ##election ##covid ##fypdoesntwork♬ original sound - sup
This is actually how my morning went today. thanks for keeping me informed everyone♬ original sound - Bi Thot