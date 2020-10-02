New Music To Know: BLACKPINK & The Girls Are Back In Your Area

As if Fridays weren’t your favorite day already, Refinery29 will also be gathering the best new music out each week, and breaking down why each track deserves a spot on your weekend playlist.
Is it me, or has this week been ridiculously long? Between the mayhem unfolding in the political sphere — I'm still trying to recover from that presidential debate — celebrity breakup drama, and all the other chaos that's gone on over the past few days, life feels like a sketch straight out of Saturday Night Live. Anybody else in dire need of some self-care?
Just in time for the weekend, this week's edition of New Music Fridays is everything that you and I need to escape the pandemonium of 2020, even if it's just for a few minutes. We've got sexy new drops from Ari Lennox and thee Houston hottie herself, moody anthems from BLACKPINK and Cannons (sad girl season is back!), and so much more. Treat yourself.
Ari Lennox, "Chocolate Pomegranate"
You’ve got another track to add to your “Let’s Make a Baby” playlist, courtesy of the Shea Butter Baby herself. Ari Lennox beckons her lover closer in the sensual new single “Chocolate Pomegranate,” promising a night full of passion and jazz.
Priya Ragu, “Good Love 2.0”
Swiss singer Priya Ragu seamlessly blends her groovy R&B sensibilities with the staple sounds of Indian music for “Good Love 2.0," a song that will no doubt turn your living room into a dance floor.
UPSAHL, “MoneyOnMyMind”
No, "MoneyOnMyMind" isn't a capitalist anthem — UPSAHL's catchy alt-pop banger is about the feeling of being "money," knowing that you are unstoppable no matter what you're up against.
BEKA, "I'll Be There"
Tinged with sonic elements of gospel and swelling with hope, BEKA's "I'll Be There" shares a timely message of unwavering support for those feeling overwhelmed by the world.
"I will be there when you’ve faded," she pledges earnestly. "When the world has left you naked, you know that I’ll be there."
BLACKPINK, "Lovesick Girls"
"That feeling of knowing how to stand confidently on your own, yet still searching for love in all the wrong places? K-pop royalty BLACKPINK can relate. With 'Lovesick Girls,' the lead single of of their debut full-length project The Album, the group delivers an honest, vulnerable banger that hides a real complexity in its saccharine coating. A real sad girl autumn mood."
-Natalie Morin, Entertainment Writer
Mallrat, “Rockstar”
Taking cues from the signature sounds of Lana Del Rey and Kacey Musgraves, Mallrat leads listeners into a dreamy world in which she imagines a whole new life for herself.
Megan thee Stallion ft. Young Thug, "Don't Stop"
The Hot Girl coach has another lesson, teaming up with Young Thug for this banger that deserves to played in the club (you know, if clubbing was a thing right now). Punctuated by bars that are as catchy as they are raunchy, "Don't Stop" is peak Megan thee Stallion.
SKIA, "Pocket"
SKIA is pure pop positivity on "Pocket," a refreshingly bright end of summer tune that kinda feels perfect for a viral TikTok video.
Iyamah, "KYWK"
Iyamah's unique vocals literally float on the plucky acoustic instrumentals of "KYWK," making for a truly transcendent experience.
CANNONS, "Fire for You"
L.A.-based band CANNONS borrows the elements from the 1970s for "Fire for You," a disco-inspired heartbreak single that is equal parts "crying in the club" and Saturday Night Fever.
sad alex ft. gnash, "i'm glad that you found someone"
There's a graceful way to move on from a relationship, but sad alex isn't interested in all that — she's proudly on her petty shit in "i'm glad that you found someone." Instead of pretending to be the bigger person, the singer lives in the truth of her hurt feelings and takes the low road.
"Here's to transparency," sings sad alex. "Fuck you and your girlfriend, too."