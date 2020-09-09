Tory Lanez Reportedly Shot Megan Thee Stallion Because He Was “Too Drunk”

The drama between rappers Megan thee Stallion and Tory Lanez continues following the shooting incident that landed Megan in the hospital. A new report alleges that Lanez not only apologized for hurting his former friend, but he also reportedly admitted to being under the influence while doing so.
On July 12, Megan and Lanez were pulled over after attending a party together. The police stop got complicated as the Los Angeles police officers discovered that there was a gun in the car and that Megan’s feet were bleeding; Lanez was taken into custody for possession of a concealed weapon, and Megan was sent to the hospital, telling the authorities that she had stepped on glass.
But that wasn’t how she got her injuries. Megan revealed in an emotional Instagram Live with her fans that she’d actually been shot in the foot by Lanez that day, and she didn’t say anything at the time because she was rightfully feared that the police would kill them. After allegedly learning that Lanez and his camp were trying to twist the truth, however, Megan felt like she had to clarify what happened.
“Even though he shot me, I tried to spare him,” said Megan in her Live tearfully. “And y'all motherfuckers not sparing me — that's crazy."
TMZ is now reporting that Lanez reached out via text to apologize to Meg while she was hospitalized. The message allegedly includes an admission of guilt, with the Toronto musician claiming that the whole thing happened because he was “too drunk.”
"I know u prolly never gone talk to me again, but I genuinely want u to know I'm sorry from the bottom of my heart,” the text reportedly reads. “I was just too drunk."
“None the less shit should have never happened and I can't change what did. I just feel horrible,” Lanez continued. “Cuz I genuinely just got too drunk."
Two months later, Megan is back on her feet and celebrating a number of successful projects (like her Cardi B collaboration, her gig as a Revlon ambassador, and her virtual concert with Tidal), but Lanez has yet to issue a statement addressing the situation. Many suspect that it’s because the court of public opinion is overwhelmingly on Megan’s side. But even more importantly, the police investigation into the conflict is still pending; if the police determine that Lanez was in fact in possession of the gun at the time and used that very weapon to shoot Megan, he could be charged with felony assault with a firearm — a serious offense in the state of California that has a penalty of up to 12 years in prison.
Refinery29 has reached out to Lanez and Megan's respective representatives for comment.