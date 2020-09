Deadline reports that another season of the popular sketch series is on the way , and it will see the familiar faces of the ensemble finally returning to 30 Rock, and a few new ones. Last season of SNL was a little...weird, to say the least. The comedians filmed the last few episodes of the show from the comfort of their own homes because the coronavirus indefinitely shut down TV and film production, turning SNL into an awkward Zoom comedy show. I mean, Tom Hanks was there (virtually), but still. It was weird.