Pumpkin carving is a spooky season staple: it appeals to all ages, it's cute, it's festive, and, if you go the extra mile, you get to snack on pumpkin seeds for all of October. Even for those who aren't into the whole eviserating-pumpkins thing, there are tons of funky decorating kits that require absolutely no scalpels (or Jack-o-lantern guts!).