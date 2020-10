From now until October 12, spending $10 on select small business products will earn you a $10 credit to spend on Amazon Prime Day. The way we see it, that's free money in return for something you were likely to buy anyway. The event highlights a wide range of businesses particularly spotlighting women-owned Black-owned , and even military family-owned brands. Or if you’re a champion for shopping locally, Amazon also includes a guide that breaks down small businesses by US region to ensure you’re supporting those close to home.