What You Actually Need To Remember Before Watching The New The Walking Dead Episode

Things escalate over the course of the season as Daryl (Norman Reedus), Michonne (Danai Gurira), and Carol arrive at the Whisperers’ border and lay down their weapons. Alpha decides to move up the borders of their territory, but Carol isn’t having it and shortly after captures a Whisperer of her own. Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) later arrives at Whisperer border and is attacked by Beta and blindfolded. He proves his worth to Beta and vows loyalty to Alpha, working his way into the group. Siddiq (Avi Nash), meanwhile, realizes Dante (Juan Javier Cardenas) is a Whisperer spy, leading Dante to kill him so he can hide his Whisperer identity. Things continue to get worse between the two sides as Negan leads a horde to Hilltop, which Whisperers burn down. Negan, however, eventually lures Alpha to a cabin and kills her — turns out he and Carol were working together to bring her down. (Daryl doesn’t quite buy that Negan killed Alpha, though.) In the penultimate episode of the season, Beta leads a group of Walkers to Alexandria, only to discover it’s empty — everyone is hiding in a nearby hospital. Beta leads the group to the hospital, preparing us for the ultimate showdown in this tense, dragged-out war between the sides.