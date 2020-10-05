Emily In Paris Is Full Of Fashion Moments. Here Are The Looks You Can Still Buy

With nods to Sex and the City, the fashion in Emily in Paris, a new 10-episode show on Netflix, is (unsurprisingly) full of sartorially covetable moments. From a sheer blouse featuring the Eiffel Tower that the American protagonist, Emily (Lily Collins), wears to her first day on the job in Paris to the deconstructed haute couture dress she dons for an auction, the looks come from a noteworthy list of designers.
While there are some pieces that Sex and the City's Patricia Field (in collaboration with French costume designer Marylin Fitoussi) created specifically for the show, in a refreshing move for the costume world, most of the clothing is from current brands. What's even better than the fact that viewers can get their hands on the styles from Emily in Paris is that it's not all Chanel and Christian Louboutin (though the two do feature very prominently in the show). In fact, with the duo pulling clothing from a variety of contemporary designers, ranging from Sandro to Kate Spade and Ganni, some of the onscreen looks are relatively affordable.
That said, with filming having taken place last year and many of the pieces being vintage to start off, a lot of the items we had our eye on are no longer available. All to say: Don't wait on buying the looks that are as, at the time of publishing, some of the pieces have only a few sizes left.
Ahead, the Emily in Paris-approved pieces you can buy right now.
