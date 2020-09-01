Did Your Favorite President, Trump, Have A Series Of Mini-Strokes? Or Is It FAKE NEWS

President Donald Trump has the greatest health of any president in HISTORY, according to President Donald Trump. Despite his convictions when it comes to his own health, at 74, Trump is the oldest person to ever hold office. As such, his health is bound to come into question, which is exactly what happened on Tuesday when stories began to circulate around Trump's 2019 surprise visit to Walter Reed Medical Center in Maryland.
According to Michael S. Schmidt’s new book Donald Trump v. the United States: Inside the Struggle to Stop a President, Trump's “very routine physical” wasn't quite what it seems. Schmidt reports that Vice President Mike Pence was actually prepared to take over the presidential duties when Trump went to Walter Reed — something that past VP’s have only done when a president has been temporarily incapacitated. And even the president's physician Dr. Sean Conley agreed that there may have been more going on.
If you’re wondering why that kind of serious action would need to be taken for a routine physical and not something more serious, so is everyone. CNN political analyst Joe Lockhart started floating the theory on Twitter that Trump potentially had a stroke and that the White House wanted to keep it from anyone. Which, would be absolutely shocking, considering the Trump administration has zero history of lying to the American people for its benefit.
Despite the fact that the book doesn’t specifically mention the reason that he went to the hospital, Trump has of course taken to Twitter as per usual to correct the course of the narrative. And the president's adamant denial is raising more concerns than assuring them, given that Schmidt never said Trump suffered from mini-strokes.
"It never ends! Now they are trying to say that your favorite President, me, went to Walter Reed Medical Center, having suffered a series of mini-strokes. Never happened to THIS candidate - FAKE NEWS," Trump tweeted in response to rumors.
As history shows, if it’s being labeled as fake news, it’s likely there’s something that needs to be looked into much deeper. Still, no official reports or investigations have confirmed that it's anything but speculation. According to reports, Trump has still yet to have a full physical. In his last physical in 2018, he was diagnosed with a form of heart disease common among men in his age group.
But this isn’t the first time there have been reports around medical issues either. It’s often been questioned if he has cognitive or neurological issues. In 2015, Trump had dictated a letter for his doctor to send, claiming that if he won, he would be “the healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency.” Little evidence or detail that affirms that has ever been released.
And even through all the questioning of his health, Trump has made very little concrete medical information available that confirms he is as healthy as he says — in fact, much less information on his health is available in comparison to past sitting presidents.
In his quest to prove that a stroke has never happened to “THIS” candidate, it seems he means to flip the tables and put Joe Biden’s health into question. But if no one is going to check Trump’s records for strokes, they might want to check him for constant projection.