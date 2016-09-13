The 6 Major Health Risks Associated With Being Donald Trump

Over the weekend, Hillary Clinton, 68, clad in a bulletproof vest beneath a dark suit on an 80-degree morning, overheated at a public event; she later disclosed she had pneumonia. Donald Trump, a 70-year-old man who has described the act of giving a speech as “almost a form of exercise,” has seized upon the incident as further proof of the former secretary of state’s questionable fitness for office.
Somehow Trump has made Clinton’s health an issue in the presidential race, this though she is two years younger than he is and, by dint of her membership in the developed world, statistically likelier to live 5% longer than him. Come January 20 — Inauguration Day — Clinton will be the same age Ronald Reagan was when he became president; Trump, should he win, will be the oldest president in American history to take the oath of office.
Trump will tell you — and he has a doctor’s note to prove it — that he’s the fittest man for the job. It’s true that he does have some things going for him: He’s white (or, on the earlier end of the ROYGBIV spectrum), rich, famous, and privileged, doesn't drink alcohol, and eschews cigars and smoking. Also in his favor: He’s a documented germaphobe with a strangely acute aversion to bodily functions like, say, going to the bathroom. No wonder we’ve not seen him with so much as a sniffle on the campaign trail. (Dr. Oz, take note!)
Still, The Donald has managed to cram a lot of hard living into seven decades, enough certainly to raise reasonable questions about his health, too. And so we’ve compiled a list of the top six health concerns associated with being Donald Trump.
Michael Maiello is a columnist, writer, and playwright. The views expressed here are his own.
