The Internet’s Favorite Pan Has A Gorgeous New Color (That’s About To Sell Out)

In celebration of its one-year anniversary, Our Place is rolling out its cult-favorite Always Pan in a brand new colorway. After polling Instagram, the sustainable-chic cookware company settled on a dreamy lavender that just launched this morning — and will likely not stay in stock for long. (Previously, the pan's most wanted Spice colorway had sold out a whopping five times before finally being restocked at the end of July.) If you're new to the Always-Pan party and want to know if it's really worth all that hype, keep reading. Below: I run through the 411 on this magic multipurpose cookware, test it out in its new hue by cooking a one-pan dinner, and provide an exclusive Refiner29-reader discount code (if you end up deciding you want to snag it for your own kitchen).
What is the Always Pan?
It's a non-toxic, nonstick, all-in-one pan that's crafted from partially recycled materials (all ethically sourced from female-owned factory partners). The resulting design took two years of innovative planning to craft and replaces eight traditional pieces of cookware with a strategic nesting design that is very small-space-storage-savvy but still acts as 1. A fry pan 2. A sauté pan 3. A steamer 4. A skillet 5. A saucier 6. A saucepan 7. A non-stick pan 7. A spatula 8. A spoon rest. I imagined such a multipurpose power-player was going to be a hefty kitchen addition, but it turned out to be quite the opposite. When I received my shipment containing the new colorway, it was shockingly light — and even more surprising was the limited amount of materials used to securely package it. As a mission-driven company, Our Place is incredibly mindful of its environmental impact and therefore implements sustainable shipping methods by using 100% recyclable and biodegradable boxes. After fully unboxing the pan, I counted six cardboard pieces (including the box itself) — plus a bonus instruction pamphlet and a little all-natural sponge for cleaning.
What can you cook with it?
Honestly, anything you want: from fried eggs to pasta, steamed veggies, and beyond. I decided to try an easy one-pan-style meal that consisted of chicken breasts and veggies (a skillet-chicken recipe, if you will). The instruction pamphlet suggested I start out by cleaning my new pan with some soap and water prior to using it. Once I got the washing and drying done, I set out to cook my very first meal in it. Before getting started with sauteeing my chicken, I took a moment to admire how striking this lavender pot looked on the stovetop — it is a creamy rich yet subtle shade that I've yet to see done in the cookware space. Fast forward through slightly burning four chicken breasts and attempting to caramelize some sliced onions, the pan performed like an absolute pro. Not only was it an ample size for fitting my hodgepodge of ingredients, but its built-in spoon-rest design served as an invaluable addition for keeping the countertop less grease-covered. (Hot tip: I used the nifty nesting steam basket to pre-steam my broccoli before sauteeing!) Cooking was a breeze, but what about clean up?
Is it easy to clean?
Oh, you betcha. The aforementioned burnt chicken-breast bits (that on other pans in my kitchen would have been an absolute nightmare to scrub off) were a complete non-issue with this lavender beauty — I didn't even have to soak the damn thing before lightly scrubbing the aftermath off. As Our Place's co-founder Shiza Shahid states, its nontoxic and nonstick material is "so slippery that fried eggs practically levitate off the pan! And clean-up is a breeze!" And she was right: the cleanup on this thing was so easy it was as if I'd never cooked in it, to begin with. It still looked brand spanking new.
What's the exclusive-discount code?
Go ahead and grab $15 off the Always Pan using our discount code R29OURPLACE at checkout. At over $100, it's definitely an investment — but if you consider its 8-in-1 powers along with this exclusive sale price, then you're actually looking at $16.25 per all-purpose kitchen piece! My vote: for kitchens lacking storage space or new home-chefs in need of a chic-yet-useful cookware upgrade, the Always Pan is more than worth it.
