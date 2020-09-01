The Internet’s Favorite Pan Has A Gorgeous New Color (That’s About To Sell Out)

Honestly, anything you want: from fried eggs to pasta, steamed veggies, and beyond. I decided to try an easy one-pan-style meal that consisted of chicken breasts and veggies (a skillet-chicken recipe, if you will). The instruction pamphlet suggested I start out by cleaning my new pan with some soap and water prior to using it. Once I got the washing and drying done, I set out to cook my very first meal in it. Before getting started with sauteeing my chicken, I took a moment to admire how striking this lavender pot looked on the stovetop — it is a creamy rich yet subtle shade that I've yet to see done in the cookware space. Fast forward through slightly burning four chicken breasts and attempting to caramelize some sliced onions, the pan performed like an absolute pro. Not only was it an ample size for fitting my hodgepodge of ingredients, but its built-in spoon-rest design served as an invaluable addition for keeping the countertop less grease-covered. (Hot tip: I used the nifty nesting steam basket to pre-steam my broccoli before sauteeing!) Cooking was a breeze, but what about clean up?