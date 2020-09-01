Over the last decade, we’ve let hype designer labels and kitschy, one-and-done trends steer us away from being uniquely us, and toward dressing like, well, everybody else. But at the end of the day, personal style has nothing to do with what those on social media are wearing, nor should it be influenced by the items a fashion publication reports are trending out of Paris. Instead, it should be about conveying aspects of your individual personality, from the same lace-up boots you slip on before heading out the door to the worn-in T-shirt you always end up choosing after trying on everything else in your wardrobe — twice.