What Your Choice Of Gold Or Silver Jewelry Says About You

My grandfather used to be called eccentric, but was in fact crazy, and I’m sure if he’d ever been willing to go to a doctor, they’d have diagnosed him with something clinical. He wasn’t a miser; he didn’t have any money. But he had no faith in the American government, the stock market, human nature, or banks. Instead, he bought all the gold and silver he could lay his hands on — usually at tag sales or thrift shops — and smelted them down into ingots. Some of these were stashed in a cabinet he’d built into his bed’s headboard. Some were in a series of incredibly heavy safety deposit boxes. A few are still rumored to be buried under the property, long since sold. Occasionally, very occasionally, a piece would escape the inferno and we’d be given a delicate 1920s watch or a silver-mesh evening bag. If any one of us was rumored to know a Catholic, he’d try to unload some crucifixes on them. My dad liked to say he knew the price of nothing, and the value of nothing.