Here’s The Insane Amount Of Celebrity Baby News You Missed This Weekend

Something must be in the water, because over the weekend, every celebrity had baby news. Every. single. one. Well fine, not everyone, but a truly wild amount — so basically, if you're not looking to have a child in the near future, stay far away from the Los Angeles area. And the general England vicinity.
On Friday, the news that Mandy Moore is expecting her first child (a baby boy) with husband Adam Goldsmith in 2021 came right on the heels of Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's long-awaited Instagram post announcing the birth of their daughter.
Then as the weekend got going, the good news really began to rain down on Hollywood. Actors Billie Lourd and Austen Rydell announced the birth of their son, Kingston Fisher Lourd Rydell (a name that pays tribute to Lourd's late mother, Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher). This came as a surprise to many, because Lourd hadn't shared that she was expecting in the first place. In more sentimental baby-naming news, according to BuzzFeed, Russian director Viktor Kossakovsky revealed the actor couple Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara recently welcomed a “beautiful son” who they named River, presumably after Phoenix's brother River Phoenix, who died in 1993 when he was 23.
The baby magic floated its way across the pond as well, because baby magic does whatever it wants. A royal baby is on the way: Princess Eugenie (daughter of Prince Andrew, and Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's ninth great-grandchild) and Jack Brooksbank are expecting a child early next year, and shared the news on Instagram via a picture of very cute little bear slippers. Everyone's favorite on-screen and off-screen Game Of Thrones couple Kit Harington and Rose Leslie revealed that they're expecting a child in the latest issue of Make Magazine, and in even more enviable news are both apparently holed up in a cozy Tudor manor house in England.
If you're thinking that this is it, how great! Time to go about my day now! Then you really don't understand how serious I was when I said that everyone shared baby news.
Malcolm in the Middle actor Frankie Muniz and his wife Paige Price revealed on their YouTube channel that after four-and-a-half years of marriage, they're expecting "a real-life miracle" soon (spoiler: a baby). Game Of Thrones actress Sophie Turner, wife of Joe Jonas, posted a throwback picture to Instagram of her contentedly sunning her pregnant stomach.
Two more very similar pregnancy announcements followed: Gossip Girl's Jessica Sozhr announced she's "full of joy!" and expecting her first child with her boyfriend Brad Richardson, and Bachelor alum Lesley Murphy is also expecting her first child with fiancé Alex Kavanagh. Both of them shared black-and-white photos and videos of themselves.
That's probably not even a completely comprehensive rundown, but you get the point. Many babies, many stomachs, many happy couples and black-and-white pictures. Glad to see that celebrities have been productive during quarantine.