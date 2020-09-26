Mandy Moore Announces She Is Expecting Her First Child

The singer and actress, who plays a mother of three on the hit NBC drama, just announced that she's going to become a mum in real life. She's pregnant with a baby boy, and due sometime in early 2021. This will be Moore's first child with her musician husband Taylor Goldsmith, who she married November 2018 after having been together for three years.
Moore posted a series of black-and-white pictures on Instagram, along with the caption, "Baby Boy Goldsmith coming early 2021 💙." In the shots, she and her husband are hugging and smiling, and Goldsmith has a hand on her pregnant stomach.
Advertisement
Moore has been openly excited about starting a family with Goldsmith for a few years now. The Saved! actress divorced her husband of six years, musician Ryan Adams, in 2016, and during the time she was dating Goldsmith (pre-engagement) she told People that starting anew was "not scary" to her. In fact, she was ready to have a child in the near future.
"I'm definitely ready for motherhood sooner rather than later!" she said in 2017. "I think that’s going to be the next chapter."
Looking forward to seeing how they weave this into This Is Us next season in a way that will rip everyone's hearts out. Prepare your tissues now.