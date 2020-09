Here’s The Insane Amount Of Celebrity Baby News You Missed This Weekend

The baby magic floated its way across the pond as well, because baby magic does whatever it wants. A royal baby is on the way: Princess Eugenie (daughter of Prince Andrew, and Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's ninth great-grandchild) and Jack Brooksbank are expecting a child early next year, and shared the news on Instagram via a picture of very cute little bear slippers. Everyone's favourite on-screen and off-screen Game Of Thrones couple Kit Harington and Rose Leslie revealed that they're expecting a child in the latest issue of Make Magazine , and in even more enviable news are both apparently holed up in a cosy Tudor manor house in England.