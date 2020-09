Olive & June’s Manicure Advent Calendar Is Too Good To Stay In Stock

For $50, the 25 Days Of Mani Magic (which has a value of $95, BTW, so this is a serious steal) gets you adorably sized-down versions of the brand's most beloved nail-care products . Each glistening metallic silver box comes loaded with nine tiny bottles of polish in O&J's most holiday-ready hues, plus *inhales deeply* minis of the cult-fave Poppy attachment, cuticle serum, nail stickers, its bestselling topcoat, remover, buffer, nail files, and a cleanup brush. Did we mention it's just $50? According to the site, these beauties are set to ship at the end of October — but, even with a longer-wait time in play, this limited-edition launch is too good to stay in stock for long. So, as our savvy shopper saying goes, cart 'em while they're hot!