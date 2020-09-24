The Hero Of G-Spot Vibrators Is On MAJOR Promo Right Now

Sound the digital trumpets, because one of our favorite G-Spot vibrators just went on major promo at Ella Paradis: the Better Love G-Spot Hero. Usually, the Hero is priced at almost a hundred greenbacks. Right now, however, it’s at *drumroll* $29.99, making this a primo moment to bring a foundational sex toy into your boudoir.
As a vibrator, this baby ticks off everything on our to-do list. It’s 10-speed. It’s fully waterproof. It's ergonomic in shape, making it both a more accessible sex toy, and an ideal vibrator for body massage and erogenous zone stimulation. The cherry on top? That slightly bulbous tip, which brings gentle but targeted pressure to the G-spot.
There are no attachments. No rabbit ears, no-frills. Not that there’s anything wrong with frills, mind you – but they're kind of like buying spoilers for your car; the dealership will tell you it looks real jazzy...but are you getting to your destination any faster? The Hero is what we call a gateway vibrator: the kind of toy that feels easy, but is far from basic. An elevated staple! As a wise woman (and sex worker-activist) SX Noir once told us, you don’t always need much to get off. You need just enough, done oh so right.
