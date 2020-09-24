“I haven’t really bought much outside of sneakers to walk the dog in. On average I walk about seven miles a day, from [my apartment in] the East Village up to 60th Street. At the beginning of the pandemic, there was no one out and no cars on the street, so you could walk anywhere in the city and be the only person around. I bought a pair of sneakers in March that I really loved — the Hoka x Opening Ceremony collaboration. And I walked so much the first three months of quarantine that I wore all the treads off the bottom. I am gonna buy another pair of the Bondi 6 sneakers for fall.