I’m sure being a young woman with a business is not without its challenges. Tell us more about that transition into being a businesswoman.

I've been really fortunate to have such a supportive group of people around me that remind me that it doesn't matter what anyone says. If I'm passionate about it then I should just do it and that really helped me ignore any outside opinions. I'm also really fortunate that people who know me from my work on the internet were all so supportive.



On the other hand, there were a lot of elements behind the scenes that were tough, like when things go wrong. Not everything's going to go right, like when there are shipping delays. It's hard not to take that personally when people are like, "Where is it? What happened?" Even when it's completely out of my control or my company's control, people come to you and they attack you when you're the face of it all. That was tough because I was like, "Oh my God, people are mad at me because one of their packages was late." You just have to learn how to remove yourself from that and keep moving forward. Nothing's going to be perfect. Nothing's always completely smooth. There's always going to be little issues here and there. You might make a bazillion mistakes.



The other thing is — this is probably the best advice I have — when I started Chamberlain Coffee, it was a very different company from what it is today. It's a fully different company now. I took a blow to my ego a little bit when I had to say, "Okay there is a lot I want to change. There is a lot about this that is not the way I wanted it to be." To realize that a rebrand needs to happen and that we might've done a few things wrong, to admit that to yourself is tough. But when you do, and you fix those problems, everything comes so easily. It's putting your ego aside and just doing it.