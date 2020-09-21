Zach Braff Calls Out The Emmys For “Passing” On Paying Tribute To Nick Cordero & Others

Hollywood actors spend a lot of time and effort every year campaigning to get recognition for their work. But campaigning to be recognized even after you’re gone? That sounds like a wild premise straight out of Schitt’s Creek.
Unfortunately, however, it’s apparently a real thing. At this year’s Emmys, Grammy-winner H.E.R. performed Prince’s ”Nothing Compares 2 U" for the In Memoriam section of the awards show. The Emmys paid tribute to late stars such as Naya Rivera, Regis Philbin, Jerry Stiller, Kirk Douglas, Diahann Carroll, and Chadwick Boseman, and host Jimmy Kimmel even took a moment to honor Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died on Friday. As the names and pictures of actors, producers, executives, writers and directors came on to the screen, however, many noticed that there were some glaring omissions: namely Kobe Bryant, Nick Cordero, Kelly Preston, and Sam Lloyd.
Zach Braff called out the exclusion of his late Broadway star (with a few TV credits) friend Cordero, who died in July after a four-month battle with COVID-19. He said that the Emmys "passed" on him.
"For those wondering: The Emmys chose to leave Nick Cordero out of the memorial montage," Braff tweeted. "I had no idea one had to campaign to get their loved one in. We did. They passed."
He then shared the response he received from the Emmy staffers, in which they explained that they were basically at capacity and couldn't include more people who had passed in 2020. "Those involved in the In Memoriam selection process are very aware of the sad passing of Mr. Cordero due to coronavirus and we assure that his name has been given every consideration for inclusion," the note read. "With so many people passing in any given year, we simply cannot ensure any particular individual is included, nor do we release the name of those included prior to the telecast."
Braff also mentioned that the Emmys had left out his former Scrubs co-star Sam Lloyd, who died in May due to lung cancer complications. "I should mention too, that they also left out Sam Lloyd," the Garden State actor tweeted. "I would have never even considered 'campaigning' for Sam because he had more TV credits than most actors I know."
Others on social media also pointed out the absence of late basketball star Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash in January. Besides his contribution to sports, Bryant garnered a Sports Emmy Award in 2018 and was posthumously honored with the Los Angeles Area Emmy Governors Award as recently as July. Some also protested the omission Kelly Preston, who died from breast cancer in July and was known for her roles in TV and movies such as Jerry Maguire.
A full-length In Memoriam video posted on the Emmys website features Preston, Cordero, and Bryant's names. All but Bryant are included in the The Emmys' In Memoriam online database.