According to several clients, and even former All In coaches, the program restricts users' diets to under 500 calories a day, a number that is considered dangerously unhealthy by nutrition professionals. Additionally, the anonymous participants claim that All In is little more than a legal pyramid scheme; none of the coaches and trainers are certified to provide this service, yet they can give health and nutrition advice simply because they themselves have shelled out thousands of dollars through the program themselves.