Yvonne Orji’s Emmys Hairstyle Made A Powerful Statement

Cardboard cutouts of nominees, over 100+ attendees on-screen at the Staples Center, and hand sanitizer in a statue are just a few of the ways the socially-distanced Emmy Awards played out this year. Still, celebrities like Yvonne Orji made it clear that one thing remains the same: The annual award show is always an opportunity to dress up and make bold statements with your outfits and glam (even from your couch).