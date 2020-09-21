Yvonne Orji’s Emmys Hairstyle Made A Powerful Statement

Cardboard cutouts of nominees, over 100+ attendees on-screen at Los Angeles' Staples Center, and hand sanitiser in a statue are just a few of the ways the socially-distanced Emmy Awards played out this year. Still, celebrities like Yvonne Orji made it clear that one thing remains the same: The annual award show is always an opportunity to dress up and make bold statements with your outfits and glam (even from your couch).
The Insecure actress and first-time nominee got ready for her big night with a gorgeous and powerful hairstyle: a Black Power fist carved into her tapered fro. "NUFF✊🏾 SAID🖤," Orji captioned the photo, revealing her final award show look. Professional groomer Mickey West-Potts was responsible for Orji's statement-making buzzcut and celebrity stylist Mary Daniels styled it to perfection.
Advertisement
Fans immediately took to Orji's Instagram to show love for her new look and its meaning, with thousands of Black Power fists flooding her comments. "Already a winner! Beautiful ✊🏿✊🏿," one supporter wrote. "When you go to the Emmys looking like an award!!!! Yasssss," wrote another.
Orji's look is proof that while circumstances are different this year, there's always an opportunity to show pride and deliver a message — especially for Black lives and racial justice — making her Emmys beauty look the ultimate winner in our book.