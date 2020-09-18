There are two star-studded projects dueling for your attention. The television option is Ratched, Ryan Murphy’s third series from his Netflix deal. Ratched has all the trappings of a season of American Horror Story: Emmy-winner Sarah Paulson in a lead role, a cast of characters teaming with dangerous secrets, and an unmitigated series of body horrors — each one worse than the last. But Ratched also has a little bit of Oscars pedigree, as it stands as a prequel for classic 1970s film One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest. Devil All the Time is this week’s other extremely buzzy, A-lister Netflix offering. The drama film throws internet boyfriends Robert Pattinson, Tom Holland, Sebastian Stan, and Bill Skarsgård into a Midwestern period piece blender and lets them duke it out for the soul of their characters’ small town.
While Ratched and Devil loom large on Netflix, there is still so much else for subscribers to watch this week. You’ll find the finale season of another racy European teen show (Baby). Jon Snow’s return to television (Criminal: UK), two very different food series, and even a short-form show about cute koalas.
These are all the new Netflix offerings broken down by plot, genre, and whether you should watch something immediately or skip for now. Keep reading for the lowdown on all of these Netflix treats, including their trailers.