Please Watch The Trailer For Dylan O’Brien’s New Movie, Which Is Nothing Like Dune

Dylan O'Brien really, really, wants you to watch his new movie — which, by the way, is much better than a certain other sci-fi movie that's coming out a few weeks later starring Timothée Chalamet. No, he is not biased at all.
The Maze Runner actor recently promoted the new trailer of his upcoming film, Paramount's Love And Monsters, on Twitter, and as is expected from O'Brien, he was firing off jokes left and right.
"#LoveAndMonsters coming out October 16th gonna cry don’t look at me," he tweeted. He also clarified that the other Ariana G. (Ariana Greenblatt) also stars in the movie, and not to confuse her with Ariana Grande. He then added a special hashtag for the film's director: "#MichaelRookerdoesntrememberfilmingthemovie."
O'Brien didn't stop there. He then proceeded to make fun of himself by comparing his film to the highly-anticipated Dune, starring Chalamet and Zendaya, set to come out on December 18.
"Right on the heels of the #Dune trailer!!!! Come on, we can do it!!#LoveAndMonsters #21million985thousandtogo #littlefriendlycompetition #TwoMostAnticipatedFilmsOfTheYear #ChalametAlwaysBeBAE"
He posted a picture of the Love And Monsters trailer, circling the 15,000 view count. Dune's trailer and "bae" Chalamet have racked up 23 million as of this article's publication.
Right on the heels of the #Dune trailer!!!! Come on, we can do it!!#LoveAndMonsters #21million985thousandtogo #littlefriendlycompetition #TwoMostAnticipatedFilmsOfTheYear #ChalametAlwaysBeBAE pic.twitter.com/Y97W0i9VF9— Dylan O'Brien (@dylanobrien) September 15, 2020
There's been no indication that O'Brien and Chalamet know each other — they haven't worked on any of the same films or projects, and seem to hang in different young actor circles. But who knows, this may spark a new friendship. In any case, we'd love to see it.
Love and Monsters looks like a fun mix of Zombieland, A Quiet Place, and Maze Runner, with a touch of apocalyptic romance. The premise: When monsters ravage Earth and kill nearly everyone he loves, Joel (O’Brien) sets off on a long journey to find Amy (Jessica Henwick), his true love. He runs into a pro hunter (Michael Rooker) and his young companion (Ariana Greenblatt), who join him and help him survive his "fool's errand."
Watch the trailer for Love And Monsters, out October 16, below. Do it for Dylan.