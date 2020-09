Why Kim Kardashian West Isn’t Posting On Instagram Today

The #StopHateForProfit is a campaign dedicated to holding social media platforms accountable for the misinformation and hate groups that find a home with them. It's a coalition between the Anti-Defamation League, National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), Color of Change, and other organizations. If you've heard of it before, it's because this is the group that led the Facebook ad boycott that joined Ben & Jerry's , Patagonia, Starbucks, the Coca Cola company, and many more in withholding their ad dollars until the company made a worthy effort of stopping online hate