Patagonia, REI, & More Are Boycotting Facebook

On Sunday night, eco-conscious brand Patagonia released a statement via Twitter announcing its plans to join the Stop Hate For Profit campaign, a growing advertiser boycott of Facebook. Concern over the social media giant started during the 2016 U.S. presidential election, with pressure mounting ever since. Now, the NAACP, Color of Change, Free Press, and a number of other civil rights groups are calling out the platform’s controversial policies surrounding hate speech and misinformation. On Wednesday, following a month of protests sparked by the death of George Floyd and other Black people at the hands of the police, the organizations urged advertisers to pull all sponsored posts from both Facebook and Instagram (which Facebook owns) during the month of July in order to show the company that its consistent inability to curb hateful content on both platforms will not be tolerated. The announcement was released via an ad in The Los Angeles Times