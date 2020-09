Get Psyched: Apple Just Unveiled A New Fitness Streaming Service

As for Apple, they seem jazzed about the announcement, and hope it'll help keep folks motivated. “We’re so excited to energize our customers with new ways to get active and stay active with Apple Watch,” Jay Blahnik, Apple’s senior director of fitness for Health Technologies, said in a press release . “With diverse studio workouts that are suitable for all ability levels, led by a phenomenal group of unique trainers, and an approachable program designed for beginners all the way through to the fitness enthusiast — as well as the flexibility to work out anywhere — there’s something for everyone. We know Fitness+ will take working out with Apple Watch to the next level with unparalleled engagement, convenience, and inspiration.”