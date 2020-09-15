Dyson Super-Fans: New Airwrap Attachments Have Arrived

When the Dyson Airwrap launched (and promptly sold out) in 2018, it turned everything we thought we knew about styling tools on its head: this thing dried, smoothed, volumized, and curled? For a while, it seemed like the only thing this techy hair tool couldn't do was file our taxes. But, leave it the British brand to outdo themselves again with a fresh batch of new attachments that will somehow make the too-good-to-be-true Airwrap even better. (If you don't already own one, then these new drops might just be the push you need to make the investment.) "We are constantly striving to deliver a variety of styles to our owners across all of our Dyson technology and the Dyson Airwrap styler is no exception," Fred Howe, Dyson Design Manager tells Refinery29. "We want to offer Airwrap owners with new attachments that really caters to their specific hair needs and solve current product frustrations."
Enter, four new attachments that are expanding the Airwrap's already vast capabilities: The first, a 0.8 inch Airwrap barrel (the smallest size yet) to help create and define tighter curls for straight or naturally curly hair. Next up, an extended barrel length for the Airwrap's existing 1.2 and 1.6 inch wand attachments, which anyone with a long (or overgrown quarantine...) hair will surely appreciate. "Our Insights team discovered that 50% or our Airwrap owners in the US have long hair whilst the other half had shorter hair length above the shoulders," Howe explains. "Getting there was not easy: For the small brushes and .8mm barrel we had to miniaturize the technology without compromising performance, and for the longer barrels we needed to extend the barrel length by 50%."Rounding out the assortment of new gadgets (which retail for $39.99 each) are two new brush attachments: The Small Round Volumizing Brush and the Small Firm & Soft Smoothing Brushes in two widths, 1.2 and 1.6 inch. "The small round volumizing brush is ideal for very short hair and fringes [aka bangs]," Howe explains. "And the Small Firm & Soft Smoothing Brushes allow for more control in a variety of hairstyles and lengths."
If you've been on the fence with splurging on the $500 gadget (which, completely understandable!), we get it. However, if the past is any indication, there's a good chance the Airwrap will be a hot gift item this upcoming holiday season and thus may very well sell out again — especially now that it's more customizable than ever.
