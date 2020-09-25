28 Years Later, FernGully Could Really Be The Last Rainforest

I’m not sure how much of FernGully’s lessons I grasped as a kid watching a VHS tape I rented over and over from Blockbuster. Mostly, I remember finding Batty Koda, the erratic animated bat voiced by the late Robin Williams in his first-ever film role (he’d go on to voice Genie in Aladdin that same year), raucously hilarious. After rewatching FernGully again as an adult, though, I’m struck by how dark and unvarnished the story is. Do you know why Batty Koda acts so weirdly? It’s because he has escaped from a nearby facility that introduced electrodes into his brain. In other words, he was an animal test subject, tortured and traumatized by humans. Like I said, dark. And then there’s Hexxus himself, a Venom-like oozy monster (designed incidentally, by Kathy Zielinski, the artist behind Ursula in Disney’s The Little Mermaid) who feeds off the poisonous fumes of machines and factories, whispering his catastrophic instructions to easily corruptible humans eager to follow his bidding for personal gain.