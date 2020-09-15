A Guide To The Mysterious Characters Of HBO’s The Third Day

Warning: possible spoilers ahead for The Third Day.
When watching HBO's new miniseries The Third Day, it may feel as if your eyes are deceiving you. It's not a spoiler to say that the six-episode series, which is broken into two equal parts, "Summer" and "Winter," is disorienting. It's also not ruining anything to reveal that the cast of The Third Day will change a bit as the show goes along.
So yes, Jude Law stars in the series as Sam, a grieving father who finds his way to a mysterious British island called Osea. That is, until he doesn't. When the seasons change, so does the show's protagonist. In "Winter" it's Helen, played by a well-known Bond, James Bond associate, who comes to the island looking for answers. She too is dealing with loss, a recurring theme throughout the series.
Of course, they aren't the only ones who have taken up residency on the island, which is separated from the mainland by a sinking causeway and unusual traditions. The Third Day cast includes Robert Pattinson's onscreen daughter, the Corpse Bride, and two Fantastic Beasts cast mates that no surprise, are pretty fantastic.
Click ahead to meet the cast of characters and what they're doing on the island. Keep in mind, what you see on Osea can't always be believed.