The former Bachelor contestant, who continued on the show until the final three , revealed that she and Rice hadn't been "boyfriend and girlfriend," but had seen each other for a couple months prior to the show. The producers made it seems like a coincidence, however: It was known that Rice had wanted to perform on the show for a while. Fuller didn't go into it too much, but noted, however, that while it's custom for talent to get booked months in advance, she knows for a fact that Rice was tapped to perform on The Bachelor just two weeks before her one-on-one date with Weber and had to drop one of his tour dates because of it. "They will plan everything in advance," Viall said, "but will move heaven and Earth on a dime — and they can — if need be."