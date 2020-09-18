We're in luck: there's a host of very cool, cold-weather-friendly, and trend-follower-approved boots at our shopping disposal this season. While the previous years have dictated boots with higher heels and less cushy insoles, the clod-hopping boots of fall 2020 are nothing if not supportive and foot-hugging — and we took to Instagram to hunt down the best street-style shots of these six most popular soles.
While you will find a few heels in the upcoming assortment, for the most part, this season’s boot are derived from a common lug-soled ancestor. The kicks of 2020 are no shrinking violets, instead, they'll be leaving big footprints and taking up a lot of real estate (on the pavement and in your closets). For better or for worse, this year is going to be remembered as an impactful one — so it makes sense that the current footwear is no exception.
Ahead, take a stomp through our field guide to the biggest boot trends for fall.
