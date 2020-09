While you will find a few heels in the upcoming assortment, for the most part, this season’s boot are derived from a common lug-soled ancestor. The kicks of 2020 are no shrinking violets, instead, they'll be leaving big footprints and taking up a lot of real estate (on the pavement and in your closets). For better or for worse, this year is going to be remembered as an impactful one — so it makes sense that the current footwear is no exception.